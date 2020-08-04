Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 55.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 277.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $107.38 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.80.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

