Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 6,452 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the second quarter worth $1,068,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the second quarter worth $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the second quarter worth $257,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics in the second quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Immunomedics by 66.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMU stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 3.41.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMMU. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunomedics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

