Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 399 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Post by 25.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Post by 1.7% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Post by 11.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,664,000 after buying an additional 22,616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Post by 28.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Post by 9.5% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

Post stock opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average is $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 0.62. Post Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $112.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Post had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Post’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POST shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.