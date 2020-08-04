Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 3,287 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $110.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

