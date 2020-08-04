Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 2,963 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

BMY stock opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

