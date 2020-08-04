Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,088,000 after buying an additional 526,350 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,067,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,028,000 after acquiring an additional 502,048 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 880,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,477,000 after acquiring an additional 328,348 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,221,000 after acquiring an additional 247,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 539.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 613,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,516,000 after acquiring an additional 517,308 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

TLT opened at $169.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.71. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $134.45 and a one year high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

