Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 31.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,297,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,859,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,640,000 after acquiring an additional 87,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,489,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,053 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $56,873,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

