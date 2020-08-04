Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $5,487,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $68,788,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cfra decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

