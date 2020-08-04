Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Shopify by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after buying an additional 1,991,970 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Shopify by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,940,000 after buying an additional 241,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,635,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in Shopify by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,143,000 after buying an additional 465,789 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.37.

Shopify stock opened at $1,083.05 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,107.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $952.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.29. The company has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,775.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

