Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 532.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

