Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,610 LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 504.1% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB stock opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

