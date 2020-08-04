Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 2,533 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of RBC Bearings worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 14,285.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.2% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.7% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $360,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Amir Faghri sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.74, for a total transaction of $128,274.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,275. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $124.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.22. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $185.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.00.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

