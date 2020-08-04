Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 11,338 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $8,534,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 32,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Compass Point increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

NYSE:PNC opened at $105.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average of $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

