BP (LON:BP) PT Set at GBX 370 by UBS Group

BP (LON:BP) has been given a GBX 370 ($4.55) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BP. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 350 ($4.31) target price on BP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC set a GBX 400 ($4.92) price target on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 350 ($4.31) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on BP from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 335 ($4.12) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 394.25 ($4.85).

BP opened at GBX 281.05 ($3.46) on Tuesday. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 556.20 ($6.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 305.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 350.29.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £313.20 ($385.43). Insiders purchased a total of 296 shares of company stock worth $93,984 over the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

