BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 250 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BP (LON:BP) received a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BP. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.69) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 530 ($6.52) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 350 ($4.31) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 350 ($4.31) in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 394.25 ($4.85).

LON:BP opened at GBX 281.05 ($3.46) on Tuesday. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 556.20 ($6.84). The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 305.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 350.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 100 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 316 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £316 ($388.88). Insiders have bought 296 shares of company stock valued at $93,984 over the last 90 days.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

