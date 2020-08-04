Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th.

Boston Private Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Boston Private Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Boston Private Financial to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPFH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

In related news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,278. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 4,905 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,667.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.