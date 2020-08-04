BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

BMCH opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.45. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BMCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on BMC Stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

