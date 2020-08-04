BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

NASDAQ BMCH opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03.

BMCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BMC Stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

