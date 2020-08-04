Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.15.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.03. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,263.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,919,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,537,000 after buying an additional 767,413 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,644,000 after buying an additional 610,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,277,000 after buying an additional 432,949 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $24,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

