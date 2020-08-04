Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Blink Charging has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $296.17 million, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 2.91.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 123.47% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Levine purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 50,287 shares of company stock valued at $129,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 207.4% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.