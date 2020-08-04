Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of Blackline worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline in the second quarter worth $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline in the first quarter worth $76,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 285.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackline by 13.2% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

BL opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Blackline Inc has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $91.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.16.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blackline from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Blackline in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $3,443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,735.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Marc Huffman sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $46,545.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,689.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,501. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

