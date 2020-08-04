Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BLKB. ValuEngine downgraded Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 392.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 38,198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 56.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,095,000 after purchasing an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

