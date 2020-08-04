Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.45-3.65 for the period. Black Hills also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.45-3.65 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKH. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Black Hills from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.30.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Tony A. Jensen bought 3,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.43 per share, with a total value of $199,889.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,773.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.