BidaskClub Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPIC. BTIG Research began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Johnson Rice began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on TPI Composites from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPI Composites from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.91.

Shares of TPIC opened at $26.44 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $915.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.36 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, President William E. Siwek acquired 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,607.50. Also, CEO Steven C. Lockard acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $91,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,298.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $187,751 and sold 125,000 shares valued at $2,680,500. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 406,794 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $5,252,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $3,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 682.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 171,912 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1,416.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 172,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 161,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

