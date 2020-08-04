BidaskClub Lowers Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.44.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $6.57 on Friday. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $23.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $323.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 60.32% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

