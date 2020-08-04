BidaskClub Lowers Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

KNSA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.14.

KNSA opened at $19.65 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of -0.15.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 29,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $750,672.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 13,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $344,762.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,558.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

