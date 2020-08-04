BidaskClub Lowers First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.55. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $34.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 25.67%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 328,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 44,664 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 173,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 35,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.