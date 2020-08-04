BidaskClub Lowers ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ASML has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $383.60.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $366.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. ASML has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $402.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $372.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ASML by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in ASML by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in ASML by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 17.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

