BidaskClub Downgrades BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BSTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.70. BioSpecifics Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $468.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.85.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 21.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSTC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in BioSpecifics Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6,408.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after buying an additional 272,928 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 105.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

