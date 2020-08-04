B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of B&G Foods have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from consumers’ rising demand due to the coronavirus-led increased at-home consumption. Apart from this, it is gaining on pricing efforts and buyouts like Clabber Girl and Farmwise. These upsides aided the company’s second-quarter 2020 performance, wherein both top and bottom lines soared year over year and beat the consensus mark. Robust pandemic-led demand drove sales of most brands, including Green Giant, which holds strong prospects. Management informed that solid retail consumption was a major driver in the quarter. However, weakness in the away-from-home channel weighed on the foodservice business, which is likely to remain challenged. Moreover, costs related to operations amid the pandemic are likely to remain elevated.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

BGS opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.31. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.12.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.57 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 674.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 1,414.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in B&G Foods by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 4,047.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in B&G Foods by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

