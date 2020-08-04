Berry Global Group (BERY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) in the last few weeks:

8/3/2020 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/3/2020 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $46.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $64.00.

7/27/2020 – Berry Global Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/13/2020 – Berry Global Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Berry Global Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – Berry Global Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 5.06%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

