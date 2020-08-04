Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WZZAF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC raised Adyen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Adyen stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. Adyen has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.88.

