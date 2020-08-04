Benefitfocus (BNFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.96 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Benefitfocus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $384.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.65. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

