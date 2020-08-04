Benchmark Downgrades Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Hold

Benchmark downgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PGR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.15.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,221 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Progressive by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Progressive by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.