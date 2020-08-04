BellRing Brands (BRBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BellRing Brands stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.
BellRing Brands Company Profile
BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.
