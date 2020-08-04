BellRing Brands (BRBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.