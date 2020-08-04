Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BDC. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Belden has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Belden had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Belden by 5.1% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,511,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,604,000 after buying an additional 121,465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Belden by 16.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,303,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,098,000 after buying an additional 321,280 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Belden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,895,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after buying an additional 20,708 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,178,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 313,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Belden by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 906,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,844,000 after purchasing an additional 113,507 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.