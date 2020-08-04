Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €65.00 ($73.03) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAYN. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €84.50 ($94.94).

Shares of BAYN opened at €58.47 ($65.70) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €64.53 and its 200-day moving average is €63.75. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($139.12).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

