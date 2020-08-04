Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

Shares of NSRGY opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.55. NESTLE S A/S has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $121.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in NESTLE S A/S by 926.3% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1,456.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 82.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.