Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of NSRGY opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.55. NESTLE S A/S has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $121.75.
About NESTLE S A/S
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
