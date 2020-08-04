Barclays Boosts TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $196.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $169.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

TTWO opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.25 and its 200 day moving average is $129.04.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,114,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $575,405.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,395,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,599,397. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

