Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSVN. Stephens downgraded Bank7 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank7 from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

BSVN opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 14.76%. Analysts expect that Bank7 will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bank7 by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank7 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank7 by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

