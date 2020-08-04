Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Raised to $120.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BAND. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.57.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $153.58 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.11. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,187 shares in the company, valued at $718,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $32,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,648,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,025 shares of company stock worth $16,697,046. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 2.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

