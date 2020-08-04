Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. On average, analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -90.12 and a beta of 1.56. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. BidaskClub cut Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.18.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

