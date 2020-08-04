Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. On average, analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -90.12 and a beta of 1.56. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.
