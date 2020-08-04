Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stake Lessened by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 4,692.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,800 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,099,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth $63,689,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Baidu by 30.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,355,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,391,000 after purchasing an additional 553,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 354.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 685,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,685,000 after buying an additional 535,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BIDU. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Baidu from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.21.

Shares of BIDU opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.06 and its 200-day moving average is $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.43. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

