BAE SYS PLC/S’s (BAESY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BAESY. AlphaValue raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of BAESY opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 64.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BAE SYS PLC/S in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BAE SYS PLC/S

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

