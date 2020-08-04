B2Gold (BTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $7.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on B2Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.60 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

