B. Riley Weighs in on Tutor Perini Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TPC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

TPC stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $620.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%.

In related news, CFO Gary G. Smalley purchased 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $273,050.00. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,008,841 shares in the company, valued at $64,614,048.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 207,922 shares of company stock worth $1,861,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,052.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.