B. Riley Weighs in on Imax Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Imax in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMAX. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.06.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $11.33 on Monday. Imax has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $657.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 million. Imax had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. Imax’s revenue was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imax by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 413,885 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Imax by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,039,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 324,364 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Imax by 10.6% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,199,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 115,038 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Imax by 1,320.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Imax by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

