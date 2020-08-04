B. Riley Weighs in on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AG. Cormark downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TD Securities cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a $2.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

AG opened at $13.06 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.21.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 20.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $86.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.45 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

