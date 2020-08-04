B. Riley Increases Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $65.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BRKS. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.83.

BRKS opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $54.90.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $202,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,265,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,448 over the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 105.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

