B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of RILY opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.88. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.21) million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 19.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 51,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,456 over the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 147.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 43.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 52.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.